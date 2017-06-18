Exclusive

SYTYCD Video: A Pop and Lock Routine Leaves Vanessa Hudgens Speechless

Monday’s So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8/7c) finds a pop locker putting a fresh spin on a Broadway classic — and new judge Vanessa Hudgens can barely contain her excitement.

TVLine has an exclusive clip from the second week of Season 14 auditions, featuring a memorable performance from Inyoung “Dassy” Lee, set to an updated version of “Big Spender,” originally written for the Broadway musical Sweet Charity in 1966.

Do you think Inyoung is, ahem, a lock to make it through? Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

