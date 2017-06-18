A temp nurse gets Shannon’s temperature rising in this exclusive sneak peek from the Season 4 premiere of NBC’s The Night Shift.

In “Recoil” (airing this Thursday, June 22 at 10/9c), Topher’s termination and the subsequent ER staff walkout is barely 48 hours old, so temp workers have been brought in as a Band-Aid measure. Among them is Cain, a highly confident and aggressive travel nurse who emigrated to the U.S. from Mexico, and is played by recurring guest star Mark Consuelos (most recently of Fox’s Pitch and next en route to Riverdale).

Press play below to see Cain make a potentially life-saving, if questionable, call that sets off Dr. Rivera.

Elsewhere in the Season 4 opener, Jordan sparks a plan to appease Julian and reunite her night shift team; Paul deals with the repercussions of standing up to his father; Scott is invited to take a long, hard look at his professional future; and TC over in Syria must treat his captor in the course of looking for MIA Syd.