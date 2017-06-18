Father's Day: TV's 10 Best Substitute Dads From Grey's, The Flash and More

Before you go gifting that “World’s Best TV Dad” mug to, say, This Is Us‘ Jack Pearson or The Middle‘s Mike Heck this Father’s Day, how about a hand for the small screen’s greatest paternal pinch-hitters?
In years past, TVLine has ranked TV’s best and worst dads, and to do so again seemed almost as lazy as buying pops another tie clip. Instead, what follows is a list of substitute dads (or father figures, in some cases) who have helped fill the void left by some M.I.A. parents.
Having chosen to only focus on current TV shows, we expanded our criteria beyond responsible role models, also including a couple of “fun dad” types. This eclectic bunch includes a Yacht Rock-lovin’ landlord from One Day at a Time, a 1980s tech man from Halt and Catch Fire and a bearded buffoon just trying to survive a nuclear apocalypse on The Last Man on Earth. Also featured are the men of Grey’s Anatomy, The Originals and Fuller House, among others.
Check out the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) to review our choices for TV’s best fatherly stand-ins, then drop a comment below and tell us who else you might have included among these ranks.
Why not real dads too?
J’onn J’onzz??
Right?! How do you get Joe West and no love for Space Dad?! :)
I think Gibbs from NCIS is a father figure for so many characters on that show.
Henry and Nora raised Barry until he was eleven, though, so I’m not sure you can say ‘the dad he never had’, even if you add in sort of. The first eleven years are pretty formative. I think sometimes the show forgets that, like when they had Joe say he taught Barry to swim. Unless Barry didn’t learn how to swim until after he was eleven, Henry was probably the one that taught him. I guess it’s possible that he learned swimming from Joe at a pool party or something like that since Barry and Iris were best friends before Barry went to stay with the West’s so they would have known each other’s parents, but it seems more like an oversight.
Alfred – Gotham (THAT season finale – I openly wept)
Nolan – Defiance
Real dad – Cal (SHIELD) Sub – Coulson