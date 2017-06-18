Megyn Kelly Interviews Sandy Hook Denier Alex Jones — Should NBC Have Let It Air? (Watch Video)

It’s the interview that could have easily never seen the light of day.
Shrouded in controversy, NBC proceeded with its broadcast of Megyn Kelly’s Sunday Night interview with InfoWars host Alex Jones, a radical conspiracy theorist infamous for suggesting that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn. was a hoax.
During the Q&A, Jones restated his belief that “there was cover-up and manipulation” to support his previous claim that “the whole thing,” in regards to the massacre, was “fake.” Jones then attempted to change the subject when asked about his assertion that parents faked the deaths of their children, saying that people don’t ever seem to get as upset about the “half-million dead Iraqis from the sanctions” and “all the illegals pouring in.” Kelly proceeded to stop him, insisting that he was purposely dodging her questions. In response, Jones once again changed course by saying that “the media never covers all the evil wars.”
Kelly also asked Jones about his immediate response to the May 22 terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande performance in Manchester, England. The tragedy, which left 22 dead and dozens of others wounded, including children, was at the time summed up by Jones as “the bombing of liberal trendies.”
“I’m sorry I didn’t blow them up. I know. But I did something bad, though?” he asked sarcastically, to which Kelly pointed out that he was speaking about children as young as eight years old. He continued by once again wagging his finger at the mainstream media, blaming initial news reports for not specifying the ages of the victims. Kelly would go on to characterize his response — a mix of “reckless accusation, followed by equivocations and excuses” — as “classic Alex Jones.”
Later, Kelly grilled Jones about his alleged influence over noted fan President Donald Trump, who as a candidate appeared on InfoWars in 2015 and referred to Jones’ reputation as “amazing.”
“I think my influence on Trump is way, way lower than what [the mainstream media] has said,” Jones argued. “He has called sometimes, talked about politics and thanked me. Stuff like that. That’s it.” Jones would go on to say that he and Trump are on “friendly” terms, but refused to give Kelly an exact number when pressed on how many phone calls he’s exchanged with POTUS since he took office.
Since announcing that Jones would be an interview subject, Kelly and NBC have faced a barrage of criticism for giving the conspiracy theorist another high-profile platform. What’s more, NBC’s Newtown affiliate opted not to air the interview at all.
In the days leading up to the broadcast, Kelly defended her decision to interview Jones, suggesting that the segment was fueled by curiosity about his growing audience of millions of Americans and the support he’s received from Trump. At the top of the broadcast, Kelly referred to Jones’ many conspiracies as “not just offensive, but dangerous,” but also suggested that he’s “not going away.”
Free speech means the other side gets to speak. You have the right to change the channel (and I bet the ratings will prove you didn’t). But we learn a lot more listening to the other side than preaching to our respective choirs.
I have faith that God/Karma will take care of Alex Jones.
No one is trying to take away this man’s free speech. He can say whatever he pleases, I just don’t beleive he should have been given a national tv megaphone. It, in a way, legitimizes what he is saying. Just like Trump was legitimized by the main stream media.
The only “side” he’s on is the one that can make him money. He’s not conservative, he’s not libertarian,etc. He takes advantage of stupid people and laughs at them for allowing him to make a living off them.
The right of free speech doesn’t include the right to be listened to.
I was watching WWE Money in the Bank, because I wanted to watch something more believeable.
Unfortunately, Alex Jones has found a way to profit off a small group of really stupid people by being an over the top, disgusting character. Every single thing he does and says is an act. Kelly and NBC played right into his hands the past week and everyone with a brain saw it coming a mile away. Stop giving him attention and a podium to speak from.
Well done interview and I see why NBC didn’t pull it. Kelly spent the interview making Jones look like an even bigger idiot that I could have imagined. I despise Jones and my heart goes out to the Sandy hook familes, but this interview was mostly for America to see how dangerous and depraved many websites like his are and how they are poisoning the public. The only way to beat fake news is to expose it for the lies they really are.
Yes, they should have. It exposes him as the whack job that he is to a wider audience than his internet show. I do tend to lean conservative on a number of issues, but this man is a disgrace to all conservatives. He’s despicable and abhorrent.
What a vile, disgusting,man. Shame on Alex Jones,Megyn Kelly,and NBC.
Shame,shame,shame.
The right wing are a bunch of nut jobs!
Poor, America. You poor souls.
I’m just struck by the fact that the same network that recently decided not to air that “Carmichael Show” episode about a shooting, supposedly out of respect for the people affected by the shootings this week, decided to air this interview with this scumbag just a few short days later, despite actual protests from parents who lost children at Sandy Hook. Go figure that strange logic out.
The other commenters must work for NBC (Nefarious Broadcasting CORPORATION). Megyn is afraid that someone is challenging the mainstream b.s. that she and the 1% are pushing. She is the wide-eyed crazy looking one here…
Of course it shouldn’t have aired. We should always always ALWAYS censor those who don’t agree with us.
Just because we don’t like what someone says doesn’t mean that they aren’t newsworthy.
In the end, Megyn Kelly allowed him to answer regarding the controversies and he ended up stammering through non-answers. She held him to task and exposed him for being financially motivated, spewing hate, and a hypocrite.