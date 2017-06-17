Stephen Furst, St. Elsewhere and Babylon 5 Star, Dead at 62

Stephen Furst, best known to TV audiences for his role as Dr. Elliot Axelrod on the 1980s medical drama St. Elsewhere, has died. He was 62.

Furst died Friday morning in his Ventura County, Calif. home, his son tells TMZ. His death was a result of complications from diabetes.

Furst initially rose to fame as Kent “Flounder” Dorfman in the 1978 film Animal House, a role he would reprise one year later in the short-lived TV series Delta House. He would eventually go on to find small-screen success on St. Elsewhere, joining the show in Season 2.

In 1994, Furst booked the part of Vir Cotto on sci-fi series Babylon 5, which ran for five seasons through 1998. Additional TV credits included one-and-done programs Have Faith and Misery Loves Company, and appearances on The Jeffersons, CHiPs, Newhart and Scrubs. He also voiced the role of Booster on the animated series Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.

In addition to his work on screen, Furst was a longtime spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association.