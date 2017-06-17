Reign Series Finale Cancelled
Courtesy of The CW

Ratings: Reign Series Finale Holds Onto Demo Low, Adds Some Eyeballs

By

The CW’s Reign said goodbye on Friday night to 770,000 total viewers while drawing a 0.2 rating — up 15 percent in audience week-to-week (to its best tally since the season opener) while holding onto the series-low demo it has delivered throughout all of Season 4.

TVLine readers gave the series ender an average grade of “B-.”

Opening The CW’s night, The Originals (1.07 mil/0.3) also added some eyeballs (up 20 percent to mark its second-best audience of the season) while flat in the demo.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent rerun (4.4 mil/0.8) and Dateline (4.3 mil/0.8) tied for the nighty demo win, while CBS’ Blue Bloods repeat (5.6 mil/0.6) drew Friday’s largest crowd.

Fox’s U.S. Open golf coverage did 1.6 mil and a 0.4 during the 8 o’clock hour.

