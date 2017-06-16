Scott Pelley Anchors CBS Evening News for the Final Time — Watch His Goodbye

It’s the end of an era at CBS News.

Scott Pelley signed off as anchor of the CBS Evening News on Friday, ending his six-year run as the face of the long-running news show. In a final goodbye at the end of the broadcast, Pelley expressed his hope that his show had been “something of a lighthouse for you, to help you with your bearings in a stormy world” before sincerely thanking his colleagues.

He also gave a warm welcome to incoming anchor Anthony Mason, who takes over the CBS Evening News anchor’s chair on Monday — “The broadcast will have never been better” — and reminded viewers that he’ll still be seen on the network’s Sunday night newsmagazine 60 Minutes.

News of Pelley’s departure broke last month, noting that he’ll join 60 Minutes as a full-time correspondent when it returns for its landmark 50th season this fall. Pelley joined the CBS Evening News in 2011, taking over for Katie Couric.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Pelley’s goodbye, then hit the comments: Will you miss him?

2 Comments
  1. truespeake says:
    June 16, 2017 at 5:22 PM

    CBS better honor Scott pellet. If not…hello Lester Holt!

    Reply
  2. Laurie says:
    June 16, 2017 at 5:43 PM

    I wish you would have put his sign off from Thursday. It was wonderful!

    Reply
