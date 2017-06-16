Ray Donovan Season 5 Trailer Features Saucy Susan Sarandon, Spilled Secrets

Susan Sarandon needs help settling a bit of a feud in the trailer for Season 5 of Ray Donovan.

The new season of the Showtime drama — premiering Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9/8c, at which point Twin Peaks moves to 8 pm —  finds Ray turning his attention back to Hollywood and his celebrity fixer firm. Four-time (thus far!) Emmy nominee Sarandon plays Samantha Winslow, a legendary media mogul who pits Ray against her own fixers, fearing that they may know too much.

Additional Season 5 guest stars include Lili Simmons (Hawaii Five-0), Brian White (Chicago Fire), Adina Porter (American Horror Story), Rhys Coiro (Entourage), Tara Buck (True Blood), C. Thomas Howell (“Stay gold!”) and Dominique Columbus (Sickhouse).

2 Comments
  1. Brian says:
    June 16, 2017 at 10:34 AM

    Can’t wait

    Reply
  2. flowerduh says:
    June 16, 2017 at 10:45 AM

    This show is HOOOOOTTTTTTTT!!!!

    Reply
