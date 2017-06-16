Little Big Shots: Forever Young Video: An 81-Year-Old Wallenda Is Still Flying!

Acrophobics, hit the back button now. Because this sneak peek from the premiere of NBC’s Little Big Shots offshoot features an 81-year-old woman seeking 85-foot-high thrills.

In Little Big Shots: Forever Young (premiering Wednesday, June 21 at 8/7c), seniors ranging in age from 60 to 103 showcase “hidden talents, vibrant personalities and incredible wisdom.” The first hour’s guests include a 72-year-old plumber-turned-opera singer, an 80-year-old tap dancer/Lawrence Welk Show alum (who gets a surprise visit from the great Betty White, who back in the day gave him his first big break) and, featured in the video above, 81-year-old Carla Wallenda, who is part of the famous family of circus performers.

Press play above to see the great grandma work the (sway) pole — once she catches her breath to climb to its top! In related news, I scaled an 8-foot ladder to hang decorations at church last weekend.

Host Steve Harvey also visits in the premiere with 11-time Grammy-winning gospel singer and pastor Shirley Caesar and a magician/illusionist named Chips.