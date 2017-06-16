Fall TV Preview

Gospel of Kevin Recast: Vice Principals' Kimberly Hébert Gregory Takes Over Divine Role, Replacing Cristela Alonzo

By /

ABC’s Gospel is undergoing a significant tweak.

Vice Principals standout Kimberly Hébert Gregory (a TVLine Dream Nominee) has replaced Cristela Alonzo in ABC’s new drama The Gospel of Kevin.

The series (watch the trailer here) revolves around Jason Ritter’s Jason, a cluelessly self-serving person on a dangerous path to despair. In a downward spiral, Kevin returns home to stay with his widowed twin sister (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) and niece. On his first night there, an unlikely celestial being named Yvette (now played by Gregory) appears to him and presents him with a mission — to save the world. 

2017 Fall TV Preview: Your Guide to What's New
Launch Gallery

Yvette is described as “a drill sergeant with divine authority.”

RELATEDFall TV Schedule 2017: What’s on When? And Versus What?

In addition to HBO’s Vice Principals, which has already shot its second and final season, Gregory has guest starred on Better Call Saul, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Devious Maids and The Big Bang Theory.

The Gospel of Kevin will air Tuesdays at 10/9c beginning this fall.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. neetztalks says:
    June 16, 2017 at 2:35 PM

    Why did they replace Cristela?

    Reply
  2. Tony says:
    June 16, 2017 at 3:03 PM

    Christela is why I was going to watch

    Reply
  3. Matty Si says:
    June 16, 2017 at 3:04 PM

    I love Cristela! But are they going to reshoot the pilot then! Or at least those scenes?

    Reply
  4. maltru says:
    June 16, 2017 at 3:04 PM

    Nothing against her, but this makes me way less likely to even try Gospel of Kevin. Based on the trailer, I thought Cristela seemed perfect for the part.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 