Gospel of Kevin Recast: Vice Principals' Kimberly Hébert Gregory Takes Over Divine Role, Replacing Cristela Alonzo

ABC’s Gospel is undergoing a significant tweak.

Vice Principals standout Kimberly Hébert Gregory (a TVLine Dream Nominee) has replaced Cristela Alonzo in ABC’s new drama The Gospel of Kevin.

The series (watch the trailer here) revolves around Jason Ritter’s Jason, a cluelessly self-serving person on a dangerous path to despair. In a downward spiral, Kevin returns home to stay with his widowed twin sister (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) and niece. On his first night there, an unlikely celestial being named Yvette (now played by Gregory) appears to him and presents him with a mission — to save the world.

Yvette is described as “a drill sergeant with divine authority.”

In addition to HBO’s Vice Principals, which has already shot its second and final season, Gregory has guest starred on Better Call Saul, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Devious Maids and The Big Bang Theory.

The Gospel of Kevin will air Tuesdays at 10/9c beginning this fall.