Stephen Colbert on Wednesday began The Late Show by thanking members of government — citing both President Donald Trump and congressional leadership — for their response to the shooting in Alexandria, Va.

The incident took place earlier that day, when a lone gunman took fire at a baseball field occupied by members of the GOP. Among those wounded was House of Representatives majority whip Steve Scalise, who was shot in the hip and remains in critical condition. The gunman was later killed by police.

“Once again we’re all shocked in mind and soul by a mass shooting, this time targeting, apparently, a Republican congressman,” Colbert began. “I pray to God that everyone pulls through.

“Violence of any kind is never justified and is the last refuge of the incompetent,” he continued. “Thankfully, none of the members of their staff or police were killed today, and I will say this: Even in the horror of this day, there was reason to take heart in bipartisan responses like this,” at which point he queued up clips of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan addressing the incident. Ryan, in particular, struck a chord when he declared that “an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us,” looking beyond party lines in wake of such a heinous attack.

“I just want to say thank you to the congressional leadership and to the president for responding to this act of terror in a way that gives us hope that whatever our differences, we will always be the United States of America,” Colbert concluded.

Press PLAY on Colbert’s monologue above to watch his opening remarks in full.