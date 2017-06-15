Seth Meyers Offers President Trump a (Belated) Birthday Peace Offering

By /

Seth Meyers pulled out all the zero stops in wishing President Trump a (belated) happy 71st birthday.

On Thursday’s Late Night, Meyerswho expressed remorse for missing Trump’s actual birthday on June 14 — attempted to make up for the oversight by offering POTUS a candle-laden chocolate cake on air. As Meyers began lighting the confection, the camera cut away to a CNN breaking news alert announcing the obstruction of justice probe reportedly bearing down on Trump.

Next thing you know, Meyers’ little presidential tribute is literally going up in smoke.

RELATEDColbert Commends Trump, Bipartisan Response to Virginia Shooting — Watch

The sight gag kicked off the latest installment of Meyers’ “Closer Look” segment, this one focusing on the newest twist(s) in the special counsel’s Russia investigation. He then offered a sobering update on Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Press PLAY above and then share your thoughts about Meyers’ cheeky bait-and-switch birthday peace offering to Trump in the comments. 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. peterwdawson says:
    June 15, 2017 at 8:09 PM

    Ah, prop comedy. Always fun.

    Reply
ad
 