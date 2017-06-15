Seth Meyers Offers President Trump a (Belated) Birthday Peace Offering

Seth Meyers pulled out all the zero stops in wishing President Trump a (belated) happy 71st birthday.

On Thursday’s Late Night, Meyers — who expressed remorse for missing Trump’s actual birthday on June 14 — attempted to make up for the oversight by offering POTUS a candle-laden chocolate cake on air. As Meyers began lighting the confection, the camera cut away to a CNN breaking news alert announcing the obstruction of justice probe reportedly bearing down on Trump.

Next thing you know, Meyers’ little presidential tribute is literally going up in smoke.

The sight gag kicked off the latest installment of Meyers’ “Closer Look” segment, this one focusing on the newest twist(s) in the special counsel’s Russia investigation. He then offered a sobering update on Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Press PLAY above and then share your thoughts about Meyers’ cheeky bait-and-switch birthday peace offering to Trump in the comments.