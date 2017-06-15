Carmichael Show Star: It's 'Criminal' for NBC to Pull Mass Shooting Episode

Jerrod Carmichael was not supportive of NBC’s decision to pull an episode of his eponymous sitcom in wake of Wednesday morning’s shooting in Alexandria, Va.
The episode, titled “Shoot-up-able,” was set to air Wednesday night and feature Jerrod returning home after surviving a mass shooting (at a shopping mall). NBC ultimately decided not to air the installment, replacing it with another episode that was to air later this season.
In a clip from Netflix’s Chelsea, filmed on Wednesday as NBC was still mulling its options, Carmichael said it would be a disservice for the network not to follow through and air the episode as planned.
“I understand a corporation making that decision, but really, to me, what it says is that you don’t think America is smart enough to handle real dialogue and something that reflects… something that feels honest and true and still respects the victims,” Carmichael said. “We handled the episode with as much love and integrity as we possibly could, but to pull [it] is just criminal.”
Pulling TV episodes that might hit too close to current events is of course nothing new. Last summer, The Last Ship postponed its Season 3 premeiere in the wake of the Pulse tragedy, due to a scene involving a nightclub shootout, while Supergirl and NCIS: LA pulled terrorism-themed episodes after the November 2015 Paris attacks.
The Carmichael controversy comes just one week before NBC is scheduled to air another buzzed-about episode: As revealed in March, the June 21 installment is will include uncensored, multiple uses of the N-word, and is set to air with a parental advisory warning.
A new airdate has not yet been announced for “Shoot-up-able.”
Do you agree with NBC’s decision to pull Wednesday’s Carmichael episode?
I think there’s an important distinction as to how the subject matter is handled. Pulling the Last Ship and Supergirl episodes make sense, because ‘terror’ is being used as a plot device. With the Carmichael Show, if the point is to talk about it, and deal with the emotions and impact of global events…then I think it should be allowed to air, maybe with a warning
I 100% agree with all of that. This is when people need to hear smart POVs the most. Especially with all of the gross politicking surrounding the tragedy.
Strongly agree. The Carmichael Show isn’t using these issues merely as a plot device. They dissect these issues. It was dumb for NBC to pull it.
I don’t watch the show, but isn’t this a comedy?
Even if it was an 80’s/90’s “very special episode” type of show scheduled, there still would be jokes on the matter at some point.
It’s just not appropriate to laugh at it so soon after what happened. We don’t need a scripted account of a similar instance, when we saw the real life horror unfold before our eyes.
Here’s a crazy idea. Let the audience decide if they want to watch it or not.
You’re right. That is a crazy idea.
If a snuff film was shown I guarantee it would get huge ratings. That doesn’t mean anyone should air it.
U could’ve at least let us know ahead of time if you’re going to pull the episode at the last minute. I didn’t see not one thing on Facebook about the episode being pulled.
NBC is pulling this but still airing the Alex “Sandy Hook was a hoax” Jones interview? That’s disgusting.