Emmys 2017: Outstanding Limited Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees

The 2017 Emmy race for Outstanding Limited Series is a veritable embarrassment of riches — and, unlike last year with People v. O.J., there is no clear frontrunner.

Unfortunately, the new-ish Academy rule that expanded the Outstanding Drama and Comedy series categories from six to seven nominees has yet to extend to the Limited Series field, which made narrowing down our list of Dream picks especially challenging.

