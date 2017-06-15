Emmys 2017: Outstanding Limited Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees

The 2017 Emmy race for Outstanding Limited Series is a veritable embarrassment of riches — and, unlike last year with People v. O.J., there is no clear frontrunner.
Unfortunately, the new-ish Academy rule that expanded the Outstanding Drama and Comedy series categories from six to seven nominees has yet to extend to the Limited Series field, which made narrowing down our list of Dream picks especially challenging.
To see which miniseries made the cut, flip through the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — and then weigh in with your own Dream Emmy nominations in the comments.
For the record, voting for the 2017 Emmy nominations is underway and will wrap up on June 26. Meanwhile, the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Late Show frontman Stephen Colbert, is set to air on Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS.
Agree on all counts. This is a tough category!
The acting on Fargo has been fantastic. I am in love with Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Carrie Coon. I’ve never seen The Leftovers so Carrie wasn’t on my radar and I have missed out! But I don’t know if the story has been as past seasons. Gillmore Girls I feel similarly about. Lauren Graham needs acknowledgement for the work she did as well as Kelly Bishop. I don’t know if the whole thing really blew me away. I’m betting The Night Of gets it. Great acting. Great story. Timely.
A year in the life sucked! Emily was the only good storyline. The new guest stars where wasted. We wanted more of the townsfolk. And rory was just a horrible person.
And Emily’s storyline was only out of necessity. The rest of it was pretty poorly done. It was a character assassination of Rory and Logan.
Young Pope
FUED needs to win this
I disagree about Big Little Lies and think AHS Roanoke should be included instead.
Well somebody was watching the Gilmore Girls from a different vantage point than I was. It was so poorly done on so many levels – too many musical numbers, that ridiculously long, useless town play with an actress who didn’t belong in the revival at all, how all the sacrifice to give Rory an education was a huge waste given what she was doing with her life, one scenes each with key characters, and the return of that baseball cap that should have been burned during the first series.
Although I know it will never happen…. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, at least deserves a nomination. We all know, Big Little Lies is going to win, but at least acknowledge a series that gave TRUE fans what they wanted…. closure. Thank you ASP for our Gilmore Girls, I loved every minute of it. Kudos to Lauren Graham and Emily Bishop!!!
Except for Gilmore Girls, I think you’ve got the nominees they will really pick. The Academy has never seemed to think Gilmore Girls deserves any recognition and I really doubt they’ll change their minds now. Where does The Leftovers go when it comes to categories, though? That was amazing and mind-blowing and deserves a whole lot of awards. It would be really deserved if Carrie Coon got nominations for BOTH shows.
I went to check and Leftovers is apparently in the Drama Series category, not Limited Series. That means Carrie Coon can get two nominations in different categories and The Leftover doesn’t have to compete in the stacked Limited Series category. Best Drama isn’t that much better, but maybe The Leftovers has a shot. Maybe.
Are there 6 nominees in this category? There were only 5 the last 2 years and Gold Derby’s prediction lists only have 5 for this year.
Agree with The Night Of – exceptional
I MUST put in a word for Emerald City. Really great performances from main cast throughout. Especially Vincent D’Onofrio’s “Wizard” and Ana Ularu – WEST – stole the entire show in my opinion.