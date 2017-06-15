Bachelor in Paradise's DeMario Jackson: 'My Character Has Been Assassinated'

The male contestant at the center of the Bachelor In Paradise scandal is lawyering up.

In a statement released to E! News, DeMario Jackson is speaking out against what he refers to as “malicious allegations” against his character. According to reports, a producer expressed concern about an alleged sexual encounter between Jackson and Corinne Olympios, which questioned whether she was able to give consent.

Jackson’s statement reads as follows: “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

Olympios has also released a statement of her own, claiming that she is a victim and has sought out “a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life.”

Shortly after production was suspended over the weekend, Warner Bros. released its own statement, saying, “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”