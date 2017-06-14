Ratings: World of Dance Holds Steady in Week 3, 48 Hours: NCIS Hits Lows

World of Dance this Tuesday night drew 8.1 million total viewers and a 1.9 rating, stablizing in the demo with its third outing. NBC notes that WoD delivered the “most-watched Week 3 of a new summer alternative series in nine years” (since ABC’s Wipeout drew 10.5 million in July 2008).

Opening the Peacock’s night and again easily topping Tuesday, America’s Got Talent (12.4 mil/2.5) ticked down two tenths.

Elsewhere on the night: ABC’s Downward Dog (3.7 mil/0.7) and The CW’s iZombie (800K/0.3) held steady, while CBS’ 48 Hours: NCIS (4.2 mil/0.4) slipped 12 and 20 percent to new lows.

