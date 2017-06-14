Courtesy of NBC

Ratings: World of Dance Holds Steady in Week 3, 48 Hours: NCIS Hits Lows

By /

World of Dance this Tuesday night drew 8.1 million total viewers and a 1.9 rating, stablizing in the demo with its third outing. NBC notes that WoD delivered the “most-watched Week 3 of a new summer alternative series in nine years” (since ABC’s Wipeout drew 10.5 million in July 2008).

Opening the Peacock’s night and again easily topping Tuesday, America’s Got Talent (12.4 mil/2.5) ticked down two tenths.

RELATEDPretty Little Liars Recap: Who Got Married? And Who ‘Won’ the Game?

Elsewhere on the night: ABC’s Downward Dog (3.7 mil/0.7) and The CW’s iZombie (800K/0.3) held steady, while CBS’ 48 Hours: NCIS (4.2 mil/0.4) slipped 12 and 20 percent to new lows.

RELATEDFamous in Love Cast Debates Those Sexy, Deadly Season Finale Cliffhangers

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. fernando933 says:
    June 14, 2017 at 8:34 AM

    Downward Down is pretty steady, ABC should make this a yearly summer comedy

    Reply
ad
 