Late Show: 'Melania' Looks Forward to Her 1,315 Days, 11 Hours in White House

First Lady Melania Trump is counting down the days, hours, minutes… and even the seconds until the end of her husband’s first (and, she mayyyybe wishes, only?) term as president of the United States.

Laura Benanti reprised her role as wife to President Donald Trump on Wednesday’s Late Show, marking the new mom‘s first appearance since Stephen Colbert’s live, Election Night special on Showtime. Calling in “via satellite” from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, FLOTUS fought back tears as she assured the host that there were no more excuses for her to keep residing in her Trump Tower penthouse, where she had been living without her husband since Inauguration Day.

“After the inauguration, [11-year-old son] Barron had to finish school, then I had to wait for the Comcast guy to come turn off my cable,” she explained. “But now, there’s nothing. No reason whatsoever why I shouldn’t be in the White House. You could look for excuse, but trust me, you will not find one,” she told Colbert, fighting off a good cry before getting back to her signature pout.

The First Lady went on to share with Colbert the most cherished possession she took with her to Washington, D.C., and not-quite-suppressed her glee over the idea of impeachment.

“We will be together in the White House for 1,315 days… 11 hours, 55 minutes and 20 seconds,” she said, precisely. “Here’s the thing: America took a vow, and Donald Trump is our president — for better or worse, for richer or even richer, in sickness and in no health care. And we must honor that, no matter how often America fantasizes about being with Justin Trudeau.”

