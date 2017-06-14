Last Man Standing Renewed CMT Season 7 Tim Allen
Last Man Standing Revival Eyed at CMT

Last Man Standing might get back on its feet after all.

CMT is in preliminary talks to revive the cancelled ABC sitcom, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s far from a done deal, as CMT has to find a way to produce the network show on a cable budget. But it’s not unprecedented, either: CMT picked up the country-music soap Nashville last year after ABC cancelled it, and the Hayden Panettiere-led drama is now CMT’s highest-rated original scripted series.

ABC’s decision last month to axe Standing, which starred TV veteran Tim Allen as a conservative dad in a house full of women, was criticized by right-wing media as an attempt to silence conservative voices in a post-Trump world. Fans started online petitions to save the show and threatened to boycott ABC, and Allen himself tweeted that he was “stunned” and “blindsided” by ABC’s decision to pull the plug.

CMT does seem like a natural home for Last Man Standing: The channel already airs syndicated reruns of the show, and has since 2015.

Would you follow Last Man Standing from ABC to CMT? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.

11 Comments
  1. TJ says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:02 PM

    They air re-runs of LMS before Nashville. Why not air originals episodes? Nashville has been a success for them.

    Reply
  2. Reba42 says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:19 PM

    This would make me so happy! I love this show, and I’m a super hard liberal.

    Reply
  3. TV Is My Pacifier says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:20 PM

    That news made my day! Fingers crossed it actually happens!!

    Reply
  4. 134sc says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:22 PM

    I hope this goes through. Ive watched from the start and enjoyed it, but recently ive been binging on Netflix and i rediscovered how good the show really is. Its very funny and it does a good job of dealing with common everyday problems faces by families in an honest way.

    Reply
  5. Stu says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:25 PM

    Eeeeek lets this crap die. And before you attack me it has nothing to do with politics, it has to do with my detest of Tim Allen, I even hated Home Improvement back in the day. But I guess congratulations goes out to the fans since we all know what it’s like to lose a show you love.

    Reply
  6. Brian says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:53 PM

    So they revive it then Mike dies in a hunting accident halfway through the season, right?

    Reply
  7. Julie Ebel says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:59 PM

    Of course I would follow them to CMT. Love this show. I am not a trump supporter but This show is so much like my life. My husband is so Tim Allen and I am a little like his tv wife. I also have 3 girls that are similar. Lol

    Reply
  8. Heather says:
    June 14, 2017 at 6:03 PM

    I would be so happy to see LMS continue, I live this show as the focus is family before politics. This point is proved by the people I know who watch it and love it, a big mix of conservatives and liberals. I do hope CMT picks it up!

    Reply
  9. Becky Vechey says:
    June 14, 2017 at 6:04 PM

    I would definitely follow Last Man Standing to any network. It is a great show with a great cast. Couldn’t believe it was canceled.

    Reply
  10. westwingwolf says:
    June 14, 2017 at 6:06 PM

    I imagine to get this done on a cable budget, they’d either reduce the number of episodes or cut some characters. My guess is not all the daughters will be seen in every episode if this works out. Maybe Tim Allen would be willing to take a pay cut. I kind of doubt it, but you’d think some money would be better than no money.

    Reply
  11. mary Schaeffer says:
    June 14, 2017 at 6:10 PM

    I love Last Man standing and I would definitely watch it if it aired on CMT!

    Reply
