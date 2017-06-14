Last Man Standing Revival Eyed at CMT

Last Man Standing might get back on its feet after all.

CMT is in preliminary talks to revive the cancelled ABC sitcom, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s far from a done deal, as CMT has to find a way to produce the network show on a cable budget. But it’s not unprecedented, either: CMT picked up the country-music soap Nashville last year after ABC cancelled it, and the Hayden Panettiere-led drama is now CMT’s highest-rated original scripted series.

ABC’s decision last month to axe Standing, which starred TV veteran Tim Allen as a conservative dad in a house full of women, was criticized by right-wing media as an attempt to silence conservative voices in a post-Trump world. Fans started online petitions to save the show and threatened to boycott ABC, and Allen himself tweeted that he was “stunned” and “blindsided” by ABC’s decision to pull the plug.

CMT does seem like a natural home for Last Man Standing: The channel already airs syndicated reruns of the show, and has since 2015.

