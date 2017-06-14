Emmys 2017: Supporting Actor, Comedy — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Fact: Alec Baldwin’s sendup of President Trump on Saturday Night Live this season was often uproarious. Fact: Alec Baldwin is not one of our Dream Emmy picks for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

How we were able to reconcile both of those statements? Easy. We scanned the #PeakTV landscape and rounded up six performances that we believe were more nuanced, varied and consistent than Emmy frontrunner Baldwin’s relatively one-note POTUS shtick (as funny as that one note was).

Flip through the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — to view our picks, and then weigh in with your own nominations below.

For the record, voting for the 2017 Emmy nominations is underway and will wrap up on June 26. Meanwhile, the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Late Show frontman Stephen Colbert, is set to air on Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS.

