Emmys 2017: Supporting Actor, Comedy — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Fact: Alec Baldwin’s sendup of President Trump on Saturday Night Live this season was often uproarious. Fact: Alec Baldwin is not one of our Dream Emmy picks for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
How we were able to reconcile both of those statements? Easy. We scanned the #PeakTV landscape and rounded up six performances that we believe were more nuanced, varied and consistent than Emmy frontrunner Baldwin’s relatively one-note POTUS shtick (as funny as that one note was).
Flip through the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — to view our picks, and then weigh in with your own nominations below.
For the record, voting for the 2017 Emmy nominations is underway and will wrap up on June 26. Meanwhile, the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Late Show frontman Stephen Colbert, is set to air on Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS.
I’d be happy with anyone from Silicon Valley in this category, but especially Zach Woods and/or TJ Miller.
And of course, the only one omitted that I would love to see nominated is Andre Braugher.
No Alec Baldwin?
See opening paragraph.
So many great Ensembles in comedy that picking just one from shows like VEEP, Silicon Valley, Brooklyn 99 and others is almost impossible. I would love to see Zach Woods or Timothy Simons win, knowing that TJ Miller or Matt Walsh are equally deserving. Also, Andrew Rannells and Titus Burress would be deserving as well. Gosh, this is definitely going to suck for a lot of great actors that gave outstanding performances this year.
I would love to see Mark McKinney from Superstore get a nod. He is hilarious as Glenn.