Bachelor in Paradise: Corinne Olympios Declares, 'I Am a Victim'

The female contestant at the center of the swelling Bachelor in Paradise scandal has officially been identified.
Corinne Olympios has released a statement confirming that she was indeed involved in the incident that brought production on Season 4 to a standstill. According to reports, a producer reportedly expressed concern about an alleged sexual encounter between DeMario Jackson and another female cast member (now revealed to be Olympios).
Here’s Olympios’ full statement: “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”
Shortly after production was suspended over the weekend, Warner Bros. released its own statement, saying, “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”
How many days till they announce her appearance on an episode or two of Dr. Phil?
Look I know a lot of women who are survivors of sexual assault and by no means from hearing their stories did I ever think they were lying or maybe confused by what happened but in this case I can’t help but question everything
If she was too drunk to remember saying yes and he was too drunk to remember if she said yes than is she a victim? or was this just one horrible screw up and since she has a boyfriend (which why would you go on this show if you are in a relationship?) she is now saying “I’m a victim” to cover for her drunken mistake?
If it comes out that this was indeed sexual assault than I will take back my comments but if this is nothing more than a drunken mistake on both of them than she is taking away from real victims of sexual assault
Ok rant over…
I should have said first
I have never watched this show or any bachelor/bachelorette seasons so I am just going off of what I am reading here on TVline and on Reality Steve
This is so like an SVU episode from a few years ago.
This shouldn’t be an issue. Just give the tape to authorities to review. Period.
ABC could do the RIGHT thing and shut this show down – period.
But maybe, just maybe the network shouldn’t encourage them to drink so heavily that they can’t remember what they’ve done.
But expecting the Disney owned network to act responsibly is just too much to ask.
Maybe those involved in this incident need some alcohol rehab.
Well when you act a certain way…what do you think will happen?
Pretty sure everybody saw this coming. What’s interesting to me is there is video of the event in question, right?? So if that’s the case then why is her story and DeMarios story so different. DeMario has asked Warner Bros. to release the tape, claiming he has nothing to hide. There are at least two other male contestants that are saying they encountered her AFTER the incident with DeMario. If something really did happen against her will then I’m very sorry she’s having to deal with this but somethings just not adding up and I’m not buying what she’s selling ATM.
A couple other points to ponder. The producer in question who filed the complaint is said to also be Corinne’s BF and did not witness the “incident” (I’m not sure there even was an incident so saying that is weird) or have they seen the video tape. So if that’s true then what exactly are they using to back up their complaint. Also Corinne’s publicist is no longer representing her. IDK I get the feeling that this was really not that big of a deal and has been blown way out of proportion.