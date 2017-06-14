Bachelor in Paradise: Corinne Olympios Declares, 'I Am a Victim'

The female contestant at the center of the swelling Bachelor in Paradise scandal has officially been identified.

Corinne Olympios has released a statement confirming that she was indeed involved in the incident that brought production on Season 4 to a standstill. According to reports, a producer reportedly expressed concern about an alleged sexual encounter between DeMario Jackson and another female cast member (now revealed to be Olympios).

Here’s Olympios’ full statement: “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”

Shortly after production was suspended over the weekend, Warner Bros. released its own statement, saying, “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”