Kimmy Schmidt Renewed for Season 4

It’s alive, dammit: Netflix has renewed Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for a fourth season, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.
Kimmy stars Ellie Kemper as the naive survivor of a doomsday cult who moves to New York to start her life after 15 years stuck in an underground bunker. The supporting cast includes Tituss Burgess as Kimmy’s aspiring-actor roommate Titus, Jane Krakowski as her filthy rich former employer Jacqueline, and Carol Kane as her wacky landlord Lillian.
Season 3 of Kimmy debuted on Netflix last month, with all 13 episodes dropping on May 19. The series, co-created by Tina Fey and 30 Rock alum Robert Carlock, was originally developed at NBC, but moved over to Netflix before it made it to air. Since then, it’s racked up a total of eleven Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Comedy Series.
The show is also a haven for celebrity guest stars: Season 3 included turns from Jon Hamm, Josh Charles, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Daveed Diggs and Laura Dern.
“But Females are strong as HELL!!!”
Nbc goofs again
I’m aware its a complete Apples to Butternut Squash comparison but Season 3 of unbreakable was virtually unwatchable and I say that as someone who has rewatched seasons 1 & 2 at least six times. Meanwhile Sense8 which had some of the most amazing television moments of the year is cancelled. That being said I get that Sense8 was probably well over four times the cost per episode but even so…. damn.
I’ve only watched episode 1&2 of season 3 so far but I just didn’t find them as good. I had a hard time paying attention.
Sense8 was terrible in my opinion and I love genre shows like that. It’s annoying and rather old now for people to come in and trash others shows simply because something they liked didn’t make it.
This news calls for some serious Lemonading.
YESSSS MY FAVORITE!!!!