Vampire Diaries Video: Damon Returns to Wickery Bridge in Deleted Scene

It’s been 95 days since The Vampire Diaries aired its final episode — not that we’re counting or anything — and we think it’s about time to take a (literal) stroll down memory lane.

TVLine has an exclusive deleted scene from TVD‘s eighth season — available today on Blu-ray and DVD — which finds Damon and Sybil (as “Elena”) enjoying a moonlit jaunt through Mystic Falls, one which ends awkwardly when Damon ruins the moment with some “cheap vampire mind control.” (Ugh, wasn’t Sybil the damn worst?)

Sure, it’s not the most eventful scene in the show’s history — hence, you know, why it got deleted — but it does give us 30 seconds of never-before-seen Salvatore smoldering, which is something we can all be thankful for.

Hit PLAY on the clip above — or click here to watch — then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Have you made “peace” with TVD‘s ending?