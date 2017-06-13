Vampire Diaries Video: Damon Returns to Wickery Bridge in Deleted Scene

Exclusive

It’s been 95 days since The Vampire Diaries aired its final episode — not that we’re counting or anything — and we think it’s about time to take a (literal) stroll down memory lane.

TVLine has an exclusive deleted scene from TVD‘s eighth season — available today on Blu-ray and DVD — which finds Damon and Sybil (as “Elena”) enjoying a moonlit jaunt through Mystic Falls, one which ends awkwardly when Damon ruins the moment with some “cheap vampire mind control.” (Ugh, wasn’t Sybil the damn worst?)

Sure, it’s not the most eventful scene in the show’s history — hence, you know, why it got deleted — but it does give us 30 seconds of never-before-seen Salvatore smoldering, which is something we can all be thankful for.

Hit PLAY on the clip above — or click here to watch — then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Have you made “peace” with TVD‘s ending?

  1. Television says:
    June 13, 2017 at 10:08 AM

    Can’t they PLEASE BRING THIS BACK. This was one of the best shows I enjoyed. I really don’t think it should have ended. Please bring it back, you can just pick up where it left off and continue on with the story. So much more they could do with this show. Mystic Falls was great, but they need to somehow bring back the Salvatore brothers which is why I watched. Make it all a dream or something, reverse time and have them make a different choice so we can continue this great show. I can think of multiple ways they could do this and keep new ideas for future episodes.

  2. Sarah G says:
    June 13, 2017 at 10:29 AM

    Lol I’m with you Andy – any bonus Salvatore scene is welcome rn even 1 where not much happens. I love this show sooo much + I’m totally not ready for it to be over – even 95 days (lol thank you Andy!!!) after it ended. Like the other commenter I totally wish they’d bring it back already. But until a miracle happens + S9 magically appears (lol I wish) this deleted scene was a great surprise bonus for me today – thx tvline!!!!

