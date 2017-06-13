Grey's Anatomy's Sandra Oh to Star in BBC America Thriller Killing Eve

Sandra Oh Killing Eve BBC America
Sandra Oh has a killer new role lined up.

The former Grey’s Anatomy star will play the title role in the BBC America thriller Killing Eve, the network announced Tuesday. Based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, Eve centers on two fiercely intelligent women: a psychopathic assassin named Villanelle; and a bored, desk-bound security operative named Eve (Oh), who’s suddenly pulled into the field and charged with hunting Villanelle down.

Fleabag star/creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge will write the eight-episode series, which is set to debut next year, and serve as showrunner.

This is Oh’s first series-regular role since leaving Grey’s in 2014; she earned five Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe for playing Dr. Cristina Yang. She also recurred in the third and final season of ABC’s American Crime earlier this year.

“Sandra Oh has the ability to go from wrenching to funny to total mess with a genius lightness of touch,” BBC America president Sarah Barnett said in a statement. “Phoebe’s vision is absolutely original, and Sandra is utterly perfect casting, we think, for this key role.”

Can you picture the former Cristina Yang as an assassin-hunter? Hit the comments and share your reaction to the casting.

4 Comments
  1. Will says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:38 AM

    Interested in this… and that photo of Sandra Oh is fierce!

  2. El S Boy says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:46 AM

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge writing this is way more interresting than Oh staring in it !

  3. Kyle says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:55 AM

    This sounds a little like Melissa McCarthy’s Spy film. Either way, Sandra Oh is awesome, kinda wish she was playing the assassin

  4. John036 says:
    June 13, 2017 at 9:02 AM

    Is there any word if Phoebe Waller-Bridge will make an appearance in the show? I can just tell this is going to be fantastic with the writing power and Sandra at the top

