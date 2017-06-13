Emmys 2017: Supporting Actress in a Comedy — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Live from New York, this is… Kate McKinnon’s Emmy to lose.
The Saturday Night Live vet — who scored her first golden girl last year on the strength of her Hillary Clinton impersonation — will undoubtedly snag a Supporting Actress in a Comedy nomination this year. And she’s the odds-on favorite to win again.
But our Dream Emmy nods aren’t about who we think will be nominated. They’re about who should be nominated. And, while McKinnon once again made our short list, she is surrounded by five extremely formidable funny ladies, all of whom could easily pull off an upset win (assuming, you know, that Emmy voters do the right thing and nominate them).
Flip through the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — to view out picks, and then weigh in with your own nominations below.
For the record, voting for the 2017 Emmy nominations is underway and will wrap up on June 26. Meanwhile, the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Late Show frontman Stephen Colbert, is set to air on Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS.
Scroll down for links to our previous Dream Emmy categories:
No Rita Moreno from One Day at a Time?
I’m already on the Kate McKinnon bandwagon.
I agree that Kate McKinnon is the front runner and probably deserves the win again. I’d add Rita Moreno for One Day At a Time and Mayim Bialik for TBBT to the list. Although I’m an Andrea Martin fan usually, I think she is too over-the-top on Great News. I’m also not a fan of the woman on The Good Place (but then again, I didn’t love the show and stopped watching after a few episodes). I think this is a tough category with lots of potential nominees.
I like Andrea Martin, but no the performance is just ok and the show is just plain bad. How it got renewed is beyond me. There are other more deserving actresses who could fill in that slot.