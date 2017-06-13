Chicago Fire Season 6: A Blaze Engulfs the Team! — What Happens Next?

TVLine hits rewind on the TV season’s biggest “What Happens Next?” finales, then invites you to predict the cliffhanger outcomes.
Chicago Fire wrapped up Season 5 with life-and-death stakes as the Firehouse 51 crew found themselves trapped inside a burning building — and viewers were left wondering who, if anyone, will lose their life when the NBC drama returns this fall (Thursdays at 10/9c).
Casey did not seem optimistic about his survival chances, delivering an emotional goodbye to his wife Gabby Dawson, who was safely on the outside. After taking off his mask, the lieutenant poured his heart out to his other half: “You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Gabby, I want you to remember us happy, together, holding each other. You’re my miracle, Gabby. You’re my miracle. I love you.”
But as convinced as Casey seemed to be that he was likely going to die, the firefighter with the most dire outlook — at least as of right now — has to be Mouch. Not only was he surrounded by flames, but he also collapsed from a possible heart attack. And with no medical equipment on hand, poor Herrmann couldn’t do much to help his pal.
Meanwhile, Severide, Otis, Kidd and Kannell were caught in different parts of the factory fire, leaving only Boden, Cruz, Dawson, Brett, Tony and Capp unharmed — but helpless — outside the building.
With so many players in various states of danger and distress, the likelihood that tissues will be needed during the Season 6 premiere is high. Or maybe Casey and his colleagues will get another miracle and make it out (relatively) unscathed?
Rewatch the finale’s closing minutes below, then cast your vote for which character(s) you think won’t live to battle another blaze.
They really should shake up the side cast,a big tragedy or something to refresh the show.Mouch can have a new job,Otis can die and Cruz can get fed up with the bureaucracy and quit.
So here’s the thing. 5th season finale. Initial actor contracts are generally for five years. They were hedging their bets that some of them would choose not to come back with that cliffhanger. My money’s on either Kinney or Spencer (but not both–they’ll throw a ton of $$ at the one who stays) as the most likely to walk.
Initial contracts are 7 years I believe
Casey’s speech would’ve been much more affecting if Gabby weren’t such an awful person.
I’m just curious how it’s going to do on Thursdays now. It’s been a while since any show was able to last on a Thursday.