American Crime Story Shuffle: Versace to Air Next, as Katrina Start Is Delayed

American Crime Story is flipping the scripts on its next two installments.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace will now air as the acclaimed FX anthology series’ second season, ahead of the Katrina edition, our sister site Deadline reports.

Originally, Versace — which is already in production — was expected to shoot first but air after Katrina, which was experiencing a delay due to creative and logistical reasons, FX President John Landgraf told TVLine in January at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

“It’s just taken us time, frankly, to get material we’re happy with [for Katrina],” Landgraf explained. Additionally, “when you’re shooting in New Orleans, you have to worry about hurricanes. You can only shoot there during certain times of the year.”

Filming on Katrina has now been pushed to early 2018 and talks are underway with stars Annette Bening, Dennis Quaid and Matthew Broderick to secure their availability for the new production timeline.

Versace — which is slated to premiere in early 2018 — centers on the July 1997 assassination of iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace (The Bourne Ultimatum‘s Édgar Ramirez) on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion by serial killer Andrew Cunanan (Glee‘s Darren Criss). The cast also includes Penélope Cruz (as Versace’s sister Donatella) and Ricky Martin (as Versace’s longtime partner Antonio D’Amico).