TVLine Podcast: Dream Emmy Q&A With Bates Motel's Freddie Highmore

To those of you who thought the best thing about your Monday was going to be getting it over with — surprise! Today marks the launch of The TVLine Podcast! And we’re kicking things off with a series of extended interviews with a select group of our Dream Emmy nominees.
Taking the hot seat for its inaugural spin is Freddie Highmore, who admitted to TVLine’s Michael Ausiello the day after the series finale of Bates Motel aired that bringing to life both “psycho” Norman and Mother in Season 5 was nearly enough to drive him… well, crazy. “It kind of plays with your head a little bit, [since] not only was Norman taken over by Mother, but then that Mother character was pretending to be Norman… [so at times, instead of channeling Vera Farmiga,] you end up mimicking your own performance. It was bizarre.”
Over the course of the Q&A, Highmore also revealed what he and Farmiga never did on Bates’ spooktacular set that he wished they had, underscored the importance of the show’s humor (yes, humor) and, though at that time it had yet to be ordered to series by ABC, shared his high hopes for his new medical drama, The Good Doctor.
But, of course, you don’t want to read what he said, you want to hear it in his charming British accent. To do so, press PLAY on the widget below. And to ensure you don’t miss a single installment of The TVLine podcast, head over to iTunes and subscribe!
Looking forward to listening! Rookie podcast question – will it be available to listen on other non-itunes platforms, like Stitcher?
Finally!! I have been waiting for you guys to start a podcast since you started this site. I loved listening to the podcast Michael and Matt were on when they were with TV Guide. That seems like a lifetime ago and in the very early days of podcasting. Since then i’ve fallen down a rabbit hold of podcasts, but i’m always looking for new entertainment based podcasts to add to my ever growing list of shows. i’ll be subscribing post haste.
Just subscribed! Looking forward to being surprised each week with the topic/celebrity.
I’m gonna cry so hard when he gets snubbed on Emmy nominations morning. He should be winning. No one has given better performance than him this year.