Tony Awards Ratings 2017
Courtesy of CBS

Ratings: Tony Awards Drop vs. 2016's Hamilton-Fueled 15-Year High

By /

CBS’ broadcast of the 71st Tony Awards on Sunday night drew 6 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, down 31 and 44 percent from last year’s fast nationals.

TVLine readers gave the telecast an average grade of “B-,” while host Kevin Spacey earned a “B+.’

Tony Awards 2017: Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments
Launch Gallery

RELATEDTony Awards Host Kevin Spacey Spoofs Evan Hansen, Jokes About ‘Coming Out’

NBC’s broadcast of the Stanley Cup Finals (6.5 mil/2.1) dominated the night in the demo, up a good 30 percent from last year’s Game 6. Leading into that, Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly (4.4 mil/0.9) lost some viewers yet ticked up in the demo vs. its premiere.

RELATEDTwin Peaks Recap: ‘Diane, That’s a Damn Good Wig’

Elsewhere….

ABC | Celebrity Family Feud returned to 6.9 mil/1.5 — drawing the night’s biggest audience while placing second in the demo — followed by Steve Harvey’s Funderdome‘s 6.1 mil/1.4 and $100,000 Pyramid‘s 5.6 mil/1.2.

RELATEDFear the Walking Dead Recap: Haven and Hell

FOX | American Grit returned to 1.1 mil and a 0.4.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

7 Comments
  1. mabesny says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:47 AM

    IMO, Kevin Spacey is the worst host in recent memory. I will admit he had big shoes to fill following Neil Patrick Harris, Hugh Jackman, and James Corden but he really was bad. The opening number was awful and sounded flat–I couldn’t wait for it to end. It would be nice to have a woman host next year. Bette Midler!

    Reply
  2. Kevin Tran says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:48 AM

    Congrats to the Pittsburgh Penguins to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. Really hope they’re not thinking about going 3 for 3 next year.

    Reply
  3. kmw says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:18 AM

    No surprise with the hockey nor the Tony Awards. Megyn Kelly going up even a tenth is surprising. ABC sure has a good combination for summer for its game shows but FOX doesn’t. a 0.4 for American Grit? Yikes. Congrats to Pens I thought it would go to seven games

    Reply
  4. Iakovos says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:37 AM

    Kevin Spacey was a failure as Tonys host. It is 2017 not 1997! And the impasse between DOLLY producers and Tony folks to get Midler in a number disappoints. I would have been happy with Elegance ft the four featured players than the Vandergelder number. Nominally the male lead, the character is not who you remember. Tonys need to be current and capitalize on the the HAMILTON and GLEE residual effect. I would lave liked to see more marquees, numbers from long-running shows. Maybe a brief video of designers’ work. Telecast just did not seem sophisticated or glittery enough for me.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 