Ratings: Tony Awards Drop vs. 2016's Hamilton-Fueled 15-Year High

CBS’ broadcast of the 71st Tony Awards on Sunday night drew 6 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, down 31 and 44 percent from last year’s fast nationals.

TVLine readers gave the telecast an average grade of “B-,” while host Kevin Spacey earned a “B+.’

NBC’s broadcast of the Stanley Cup Finals (6.5 mil/2.1) dominated the night in the demo, up a good 30 percent from last year’s Game 6. Leading into that, Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly (4.4 mil/0.9) lost some viewers yet ticked up in the demo vs. its premiere.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Celebrity Family Feud returned to 6.9 mil/1.5 — drawing the night’s biggest audience while placing second in the demo — followed by Steve Harvey’s Funderdome‘s 6.1 mil/1.4 and $100,000 Pyramid‘s 5.6 mil/1.2.

FOX | American Grit returned to 1.1 mil and a 0.4.