Loosely Exactly Nicole Season 2
Courtesy of MTV

MTV's Loosely Exactly Nicole Revived for Season 2 by Facebook (?!)

By /

Sloppy seconds, anyone?

In a surprising move, Facebook is reportedly reviving Loosely Exactly Nicole — an under-appreciated comedy canceled by MTV earlier this year — for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series is among many projects the social networking site has planned to beef up its roster of original content.

RELATEDMTV’s Shannara Chronicles Moving to Spike TV for Upcoming Season 2

Loosely Exactly Nicole starred comedian Nicole Byer (Party Over Here) as herself, chronicling her irreverent misadventures in love and life as she attempts to make it big as an actress in Hollywood. The series also featured Jacob Wysocki (Pitch Perfect) and Jen D’Angelo (Cougar Town) as Nicole’s loyal best friends — even if they didn’t quite get along with one another.

It was one of several freshman series canceled by MTV in recent months, a list that also includes pot comedy Mary + Jane and campus-assault drama Sweet/Vicious.

VIDEOSExclusive Young & Hungry Sneak Peek: MTV Star Nicole Byer Drops a Bridal Bombshell

According the report, on which neither Facebook nor Jax Media are commenting, a writers’ room has been opened and several cast members are expected to return. MTV is no longer involved with the show.

Your thoughts on Nicole‘s revival, as well as this unprecedented move in general? Drop ’em in a comment below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. AJJJ says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:18 PM

    Looking forward to having to pay for Facebook soon! ;)

    Reply
ad
 