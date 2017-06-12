MTV's Loosely Exactly Nicole Revived for Season 2 by Facebook (?!)

Sloppy seconds, anyone?

In a surprising move, Facebook is reportedly reviving Loosely Exactly Nicole — an under-appreciated comedy canceled by MTV earlier this year — for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series is among many projects the social networking site has planned to beef up its roster of original content.

Loosely Exactly Nicole starred comedian Nicole Byer (Party Over Here) as herself, chronicling her irreverent misadventures in love and life as she attempts to make it big as an actress in Hollywood. The series also featured Jacob Wysocki (Pitch Perfect) and Jen D’Angelo (Cougar Town) as Nicole’s loyal best friends — even if they didn’t quite get along with one another.

It was one of several freshman series canceled by MTV in recent months, a list that also includes pot comedy Mary + Jane and campus-assault drama Sweet/Vicious.

According the report, on which neither Facebook nor Jax Media are commenting, a writers’ room has been opened and several cast members are expected to return. MTV is no longer involved with the show.

