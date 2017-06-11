Tony Awards 2017: Frank Underwood vs. Bette Midler, Rachel Bloom's Hat Trick(s) and 17 Other Big Moments

When it comes to televised award shows, you’d be hard-pressed to find one more inherently dramatic than the Tonys — and Sunday’s 71st annual ceremony did not disappoint.

Hosted by 1991 Tony Award winner Kevin Spacey, this year’s show was a three-hour+ barrage of tributes, performances, impersonations — and a surprising number of people in groundhog costumes (up at least 200 percent from last year’s groundhog-free ceremony).

To that end, TVLine has compiled a gallery of best (all things Ben Platt!), the worst (not enough Bette Midler!) and the weirdest (Rachel Bloom’s mysterious multiplying hats!) moments from this year’s big event.

Browse our gallery of must-see Tonys moments — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below: What was your favorite moment?