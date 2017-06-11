Tony Awards 2017: Frank Underwood vs. Bette Midler, Rachel Bloom's Hat Trick(s) and 17 Other Big Moments

When it comes to televised award shows, you’d be hard-pressed to find one more inherently dramatic than the Tonys — and Sunday’s 71st annual ceremony did not disappoint.
Hosted by 1991 Tony Award winner Kevin Spacey, this year’s show was a three-hour+ barrage of tributes, performances, impersonations — and a surprising number of people in groundhog costumes (up at least 200 percent from last year’s groundhog-free ceremony).
To that end, TVLine has compiled a gallery of best (all things Ben Platt!), the worst (not enough Bette Midler!) and the weirdest (Rachel Bloom’s mysterious multiplying hats!) moments from this year’s big event.
Browse our gallery of must-see Tonys moments — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below: What was your favorite moment?
Wasn’t a very interesting show this year. No love for plays, not showing James Earl Jones speak but forcing us to sit thru the Rockettes, strange choices of numbers (were those really the best songs for Miss Saigon and Hello Dolly?). Can’t they start an hour earlier and let us see the technical awards? Was a Johnny Carson impression really necessary?
Loved the show. Kevin Spacey was great. Rachel Bloom represented fangirls and boys everywhere. THRILLED for all of the Dear Evan Hansen wins. “Waving Through a Window” should absolutely be on mainstream radio. Equally thrilled that a performance from Bandstand was featured despite (unjustly) not being nominated for best musical. Not only is the choreography incredible and well-deserving of its win, but the story is remarkably powerful. I can’t stop thinking about it and recommend it 150%
One other thing… I haven’t seen all of the shows yet but I have seen several & I absolutely do not approve of the Groundhog Day song choice. It gave away WAY too much. Should’ve done something from Act 1. And while I LOVED the Bandstand performance & think it was the right song choice to give everyone a taste of the show, it didn’t capture the emotion behind the story at all. It’s POWERFUL and, frankly, traumatic.
So glad they didn’t get overly political. Pretty shocked that they didn’t, but thank you for not going there as much as I thought you would. Made the show more enjoyable!
…um so I was the only one who felt like Bette Midler was awful? She went way over her time, which others deserved more than her anyways and everything was about her. She kept trying to squeeze into frames to the point someone dragged her back by her arm. She even hit David Hyde Pierce head when they announced him. He seemed extremely annoyed by her.
And she was the one who refused to preform.
The performance felt awkward but my guess it was last minute and not many songs you can do without her.
Guess they should of done “It Takes A Women”