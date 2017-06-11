Best TV Quotes
Courtesy of BBC America; The CW; Netflix

Quotes of the Week: iZombie, OITNB, The Leftovers, Orphan Black and More

By /

Just a few hours before Broadway’s brightest stars are honored at tonight’s Tony Awards, we’re handing out accolades of our own for the week’s best TV dialogue.

RELATEDTVLine’s Performer of the Week: The Leftovers‘ Carrie Coon

This time around, we’ve got Orphan Black‘s giggle-inducing new catchphrase, bittersweet words from The Leftovers‘ series finale, déjà vu for a Bachelorette contestant and Ice Cube’s brutal honesty for Real Time host Bill Maher. 

Quotes of the Week for June 4, 2017
Best TV Quotes Launch Gallery

Also, if you have yet to binge Orange Is the New Black‘s latest season, fair warning: Semi-spoilery quotes from Episodes 2 and 4 pop up on Slides No. 12 and 13, respectively.

RELATEDSummer TV Calendar: 90+ Premiere and Finale Dates to Save for June/July

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 