Quotes of the Week: iZombie, OITNB, The Leftovers, Orphan Black and More

Just a few hours before Broadway’s brightest stars are honored at tonight’s Tony Awards, we’re handing out accolades of our own for the week’s best TV dialogue.

RELATEDTVLine’s Performer of the Week: The Leftovers‘ Carrie Coon

This time around, we’ve got Orphan Black‘s giggle-inducing new catchphrase, bittersweet words from The Leftovers‘ series finale, déjà vu for a Bachelorette contestant and Ice Cube’s brutal honesty for Real Time host Bill Maher.

Also, if you have yet to binge Orange Is the New Black‘s latest season, fair warning: Semi-spoilery quotes from Episodes 2 and 4 pop up on Slides No. 12 and 13, respectively.

RELATEDSummer TV Calendar: 90+ Premiere and Finale Dates to Save for June/July

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!