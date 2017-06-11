Bachelor in Paradise Production Halted Amid Allegations of Misconduct

Production on the upcoming fourth season of ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise has been suspended indefinitely, as an investigation is launched into “allegations of misconduct.”

In a statement provided to our sister site Deadline, a spokesman for Warner Bros. says “we have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

Although no further details about the allegations have been made public at this time, the blogger known as “Reality Steve” has suggested on Twitter that Corinne Olympios (The Bachelor: Nick Viali) and DeMario Jackson (The Bachelorette: Rachel Lindsay) are “the contestants in question.” Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman echoed that account, sharing some details (via a source) on her own Twitter feed.

The upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise was scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 8/7c. In addition to Olympios and Jackson, the cast consists of Bachelor/Bachelorette alumni Raven Gates, Amanda Stanton, Alexis Waters, Derek Peth, Lacey Mark, Kristina Schulman, Nick Benvenutti, Danielle Maltby, Taylor Nolan, Robby Hayes, Ben Zorn, Jasmine Goode, Vinny Ventiera and Alex Woytkiw.