Courtesy of ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Production Halted Amid Allegations of Misconduct

By /

Production on the upcoming fourth season of ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise has been suspended indefinitely, as an investigation is launched into “allegations of misconduct.”

RELATEDBachelor in Paradise Season 4 Cast Includes Corinne, Other Troublemakers

In a statement provided to our sister site Deadline, a spokesman for Warner Bros. says “we have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

Although no further details about the allegations have been made public at this time, the blogger known as “Reality Steve” has suggested on Twitter that Corinne Olympios (The Bachelor: Nick Viali) and DeMario Jackson (The Bachelorette: Rachel Lindsay) are “the contestants in question.” Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman echoed that account, sharing some details (via a source) on her own Twitter feed.

The upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise was scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 8/7c. In addition to Olympios and Jackson, the cast consists of Bachelor/Bachelorette alumni Raven Gates, Amanda Stanton, Alexis Waters, Derek Peth, Lacey Mark, Kristina Schulman, Nick Benvenutti, Danielle Maltby, Taylor Nolan, Robby Hayes, Ben Zorn, Jasmine Goode, Vinny Ventiera and Alex Woytkiw.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Shaun says:
    June 11, 2017 at 4:14 PM

    Wonder what could be bad enough for them to halt it?Rape allegations or Assault?

    Reply
  2. Em Chicago says:
    June 11, 2017 at 4:18 PM

    Reality Steve’s twitter says it involves Corinne and and DeMario. The entire cast was spotted at the houston Airport, which means they are sending them home.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 