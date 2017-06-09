Ratings: Stanley Cup Slips With Game 5

NBC’s coverage of the Penguins’ 6-0 blanking of the Predators on Thursday night drew 4.3 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, down 20 and 26 percent from the early numbers for the Stanley Cup finalists’ previous match-up but on par with the fast nationals for last year’s Game 5.

ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud rerun drew Thursday’s largest audience (with 6.2 million viewers), while scoring a 1.4 demo rating.

Over on Fox, Beat Shazam (2.9 mil/1.0) and Love Connection (2.6 mil/0.8) each dipped another tenth in the demo.