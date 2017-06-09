Ratings: Stanley Cup Slips With Game 5

NBC’s coverage of the Penguins’ 6-0 blanking of the Predators on Thursday night drew 4.3 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, down 20 and 26 percent from the early numbers for the Stanley Cup finalists’ previous match-up but on par with the fast nationals for last year’s Game 5.
ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud rerun drew Thursday’s largest audience (with 6.2 million viewers), while scoring a 1.4 demo rating.
Over on Fox, Beat Shazam (2.9 mil/1.0) and Love Connection (2.6 mil/0.8) each dipped another tenth in the demo.
The Penguins are one win away to repeat as STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS. Last team to do it was the Detroit Red Wings (1997 and 1998).