Ratings: Stanley Cup Slips With Game 5

NBC’s coverage of the Penguins’ 6-0 blanking of the Predators on Thursday night drew 4.3 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, down 20 and 26 percent from the early numbers for the Stanley Cup finalists’ previous match-up but on par with the fast nationals for last year’s Game 5.

ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud rerun drew Thursday’s largest audience (with 6.2 million viewers), while scoring a 1.4 demo rating.

Over on Fox, Beat Shazam (2.9 mil/1.0) and Love Connection (2.6 mil/0.8) each dipped another tenth in the demo.

1 Comment
  1. Kevin Tran says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:46 AM

    The Penguins are one win away to repeat as STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS. Last team to do it was the Detroit Red Wings (1997 and 1998).

    Reply
