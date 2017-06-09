So You Think You Can Dance Premiere Video: Season 14 Hip-Hopper Wows Judges, But Will He Make the Cut?

We haven’t seen So You Think You Can Dance‘s Season 14 premiere yet, so we’re not blowing smoke when we say we don’t know whether or not Robert Green — the rather talented prospective contestant featured in this exclusive video — makes it to the Fox reality series’ second round.

But… c’mon.

In Monday’s season opener (Fox, 8/7c), Green turns in a hard-hitting, crowd-pleasing hip-hop audition that causes the audience, not to mention judges Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens, to leap to their feet. Any other SYTYCD die-hards get a Twitch vibe from the newbie, whose musicality and ability to entertain are on point in the clip?

Though Season 13 focused on child dancers, the upcoming “back to basics” season of the dance competition will return to pitting 18- to 30-year-old dancers of various styles against each other in hopes of becoming “America’s favorite dancer.” Murphy, who was replaced by Paula Abdul in Season 13, will return as a permanent resident of the judges’ table; Hudgens recently was made a season-long judge, as well.

Anyway, howzabout a little poll? Watch the video above, then cast your vote below: Do you think Green will get his golden ticket?