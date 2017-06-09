Glenne Headly Dead at 63; TV Roles Included Monk, ER, Lonesome Dove

Two-time Emmy nominee Glenne Headly died on Thursday at age 63. A cause of death was not immediately determined.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly,” her reps said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “We ask that her family’s privacy be respected in this difficult time.”

An original member of the Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble, the actress’ early stage credits included Off Broadway’s Extremities and The Philanthropist.

On TV, Headly earned her first Emmy nomination for playing Elmira Boot Johnson in 1989’s Lonesome Dove miniseries; her second came with Showtime’s 1996 adaptation of Bastard Out of Carolina. She also recurred on ER (as Dr. Abby Keaton), Encore! Encore! (opposite Nathan Lane), Monk and, most recently, HBO’s The Night Of. She was next set to costar in the Hulu comedy Future Man, starring Josh Hutcherson and produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Headly’s film credits include but are far from limited to Dick Tracy, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (as “heiress” Janet Colgate) and Mr Holland’s Opus.