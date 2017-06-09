Emmys 2017: Lead Actress in a Comedy — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Compiling our latest Dream Emmy lineup was a nightmare.

How insanely competitive is Emmy’s Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy race this year? So competitive that at least a half-dozen standout performances — including, but not limited to, Speechless‘ Minnie Driver, Superstore‘s America Ferrera, The Mick‘s Kaitlin Olson, Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and perennial Veep winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus — failed to make our 2017 wish list. And that’s even after we played fast and loose with Academy rules by expanding the field from six to seven acting nominees (only best comedy and drama series are allowed to have seven nominees, although exceptions are occasionally made in the acting slots in the event of a tie).

For the record, 2017 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 12-26, and unveiled on July 13. The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Late Show frontman Stephen Colbert, is set to air on Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS.