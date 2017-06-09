Emmys 2017: Lead Actress in a Comedy — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Compiling our latest Dream Emmy lineup was a nightmare.
How insanely competitive is Emmy’s Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy race this year? So competitive that at least a half-dozen standout performances — including, but not limited to, Speechless‘ Minnie Driver, Superstore‘s America Ferrera, The Mick‘s Kaitlin Olson, Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and perennial Veep winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus — failed to make our 2017 wish list. And that’s even after we played fast and loose with Academy rules by expanding the field from six to seven acting nominees (only best comedy and drama series are allowed to have seven nominees, although exceptions are occasionally made in the acting slots in the event of a tie).
So, who did we pick? Check out the gallery to the right to view our choices — or click here for direct access — then weigh in with your own nominations below.
For the record, 2017 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 12-26, and unveiled on July 13. The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Late Show frontman Stephen Colbert, is set to air on Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS.
Justine machado is amazing in everything she does. However the detour is one of the worst shows on tv
Would love to see Natalie sea get nominated. The detour is one of the funniest shows in tv.
Doubt it will happen, but I would love to see Minnie Driver get some love for Speechless. She is fantastic on that show.
Agreed — especially towards the end of the season (in episodes like “C-H–Cheater,” “R-U-N–Runaway,” “M-A-Y–May-Jay” and “C-A–Camp,” where Maya found herself questioning JJ’s future and grappling with his growing desire for independence), Minnie has really softened her character. :)
Hope Kirstin and Michaela get nominated.
Gina Rodriguez
