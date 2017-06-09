Emmys
Emmy Lead Actress Comedy

Emmys 2017: Lead Actress in a Comedy — Our 7 Dream Nominees

By /

Compiling our latest Dream Emmy lineup was a nightmare.

How insanely competitive is Emmy’s Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy race this year? So competitive that at least a half-dozen standout performances — including, but not limited to, Speechless‘ Minnie Driver, Superstore‘s America Ferrera, The Mick‘s Kaitlin Olson, Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and perennial Veep winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus — failed to make our 2017 wish list. And that’s even after we played fast and loose with Academy rules by expanding the field from six to seven acting nominees (only best comedy and drama series are allowed to have seven nominees, although exceptions are occasionally made in the acting slots in the event of a tie). 

Emmys 2017: Lead Actress, Comedy — Dream Nominees
Michaela Watkins Casual Launch Gallery

So, who did we pick? Check out the gallery to the right to view our choices — or click here for direct access — then weigh in with your own nominations below.

For the record, 2017 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 12-26, and unveiled on July 13. The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Late Show frontman Stephen Colbert, is set to air on Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS.

7 Comments
  1. Van says:
    June 9, 2017 at 6:17 AM

    Justine machado is amazing in everything she does. However the detour is one of the worst shows on tv

    Reply
  2. Chris says:
    June 9, 2017 at 6:41 AM

    Would love to see Natalie sea get nominated. The detour is one of the funniest shows in tv.

    Reply
  3. Hypey06 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 6:43 AM

    Doubt it will happen, but I would love to see Minnie Driver get some love for Speechless. She is fantastic on that show.

    Reply
    • Gena says:
      June 9, 2017 at 7:30 AM

      Agreed — especially towards the end of the season (in episodes like “C-H–Cheater,” “R-U-N–Runaway,” “M-A-Y–May-Jay” and “C-A–Camp,” where Maya found herself questioning JJ’s future and grappling with his growing desire for independence), Minnie has really softened her character. :)

      Reply
  4. Joey Padron says:
    June 9, 2017 at 6:57 AM

    Hope Kirstin and Michaela get nominated.

    Reply
  5. fernando933 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:46 AM

    Gina Rodriguez

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 