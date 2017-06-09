Bold and the Beautiful Shocked Fans on Friday With (Evil?) Blast From the Past

The Bold and the Beautiful pulled off the near-impossible in this age of pervasive, invasive social media, surprising viewers with the unannounced return of a well-known character, played by the actress who famously brought her to life.

At the close of this Friday’s episode, B&B fans laid eyes on Sheila Carter, a villainess who last appeared in the CBS Daytime universe in 2006, when she wrapped a run on The Young and the Restless, and who last haunted B&B itself in 2003.

Kimberlin Brown, who over the years earned a Daytime Emmy nom and a pair of Soap Opera Digest Awards for the role, told TV Insider that she and B&B went to great lengths to keep a lid in her surprise return, sneaking into the studio in disguise and through a back door, and having the studio-wide feed cut whenever she was on set or Sheila was refereed to.

Teasing Sheila’s unexpected encore, Brown told TV Insider, “She’s actually done her time in prison and is trying really hard to rehabilitate herself and become a good person.” That said, the actresses wonders, “Is she completely rehabilitated? Well, rehabilitation is an ongoing process. Is there an occasional slip into her past anger issues? Maybe. But Sheila is really, truly trying to change things, and that’s going to be the interesting thing this time around. It’s the old Sheila with a new twist.”

Are you excited to see Sheila back on B&B, rehabbed or not?