James Comey: Watch Live Stream of Senate Intelligence Committee Hearing

Former FBI Director James Comey is set to go before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday morning, where he will offer his first public testimony since he was fired by President Donald Trump on May 9.
During the proceedings (expected to begin at promptly 10 am), Comey will be pressed on whether Trump put pressure on him to drop the investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, which could be construed as obstruction of justice. As you’ll recall, Flynn was forced to resign just 24 days into the Trump administration over supposed communications with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. In March, he filed with the Justice Department as a foreign agent for lobbying work linked to the Turkish government.
Comey is not expected to explicitly accuse Trump of obstruction, or comment on what he may or may not believe to have been the president’s intent. Inquiries are expected to touch upon whether Comey believes he was let go as a means to sidetrack the Bureau’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Ahead of the hearing, Comey released his prepared opening remarks, which you can read here.
Cable news networks will have wall-to-wall coverage of Comey’s testimony, with most, if not all, of the broadcast networks breaking into regularly scheduled programming.
Watch a live stream of the televised proceedings above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Interesting watching this. Seriously though McCain is wacky – does he comprehend that this is in regards to Russia and Trump yet he wants to bring up Clinton. He must have forgotten his meds today. Proof we need young blood and these old coots should be gone.
With the James Comey hearing that run nearly three hours, CBS is airing a rerun of TPIR in the West Coast as of today and it looks like that a new episode (6/8/2017) is going to be pushed back. This is only the second time this year that has happened because of political reasons (first was January 11, 2017).