Casey Wilson-Busy Philipps Pilot Sackett Sisters Officially Dead at NBC

NBC has formally sacked The Sackett Sisters.
A Peacock rep confirms that the network has decided not to proceed with the Tina Fey-produced comedy pilot, which would’ve teamed sitcom MVPs Casey Wilson (Happy Endings) and Busy Philipps (Cougar Town) as polar opposite siblings.
Sackett Sisters did not make NBC’s 2017-18 schedule when it was announced in mid-May, but network president Robert Greenblatt said at the time that the comedy remained in consideration. That is no longer the case.
The single-camera project — penned by Fey’s onetime 30 Rock charge Luke Del Tredici — centered on two estranged sisters, Wilson’s Sutton and Philipps’ Mandy, who perform an act of public heroism and are forced to navigate the aftermath together. While Mandy is a living embodiment of the Sackett Family legacy of failure (i.e. she’s a train-wreck), Sutton goes out of her way to avoid it.
Philipps all but confirmed Sackett‘s demise Wednesday on social media, posting a picture of her and Wilson alongside the hashtag #NeverGoingtoSackett.
Nbc screws up again
But what about Netflix?
Come on Netflix…
Ugh so disappointed. This is the one I most wanted to see. Didn’t NBC learn their lesson with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt? Can Netflix save this one too?
Damnit, that was the only one I thought sounded good this pilot season. How do you pass on a comedy with that cast and with that creative team (Fey/Carlock, and written by a Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer/producer) behind it? Network TV is crap anyway, where pretty much everything good is cancelled, take it to the streaming services next time!