Casey Wilson-Busy Philipps Pilot Sackett Sisters Officially Dead at NBC

NBC has formally sacked The Sackett Sisters.

A Peacock rep confirms that the network has decided not to proceed with the Tina Fey-produced comedy pilot, which would’ve teamed sitcom MVPs Casey Wilson (Happy Endings) and Busy Philipps (Cougar Town) as polar opposite siblings.

Sackett Sisters did not make NBC’s 2017-18 schedule when it was announced in mid-May, but network president Robert Greenblatt said at the time that the comedy remained in consideration. That is no longer the case.

The single-camera project — penned by Fey’s onetime 30 Rock charge Luke Del Tredici — centered on two estranged sisters, Wilson’s Sutton and Philipps’ Mandy, who perform an act of public heroism and are forced to navigate the aftermath together. While Mandy is a living embodiment of the Sackett Family legacy of failure (i.e. she’s a train-wreck), Sutton goes out of her way to avoid it.

Philipps all but confirmed Sackett‘s demise Wednesday on social media, posting a picture of her and Wilson alongside the hashtag #NeverGoingtoSackett.