Snowpiercer: Mickey Sumner Joins TNT Pilot Based on 2013 Thriller

Frances Ha standout Mickey Sumner has come aboard Snowpiercer, TNT’s forthcoming adaptation of the 2013 futuristic thriller, our sister site Deadline reports.
Set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe, all as class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are called into question. Sumner will play Bess Till, a brakeman who is part of the train’s security force who suddenly finds herself caught up in a mystery that changes the status quo.
Sumner’s previous TV credits include recurring roles on Showtime’s The Borgias and AMC’s one-and-done Low Winter Sun. Her casting comes just one day after it was announced that Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly has signed on for the in-the-works basic cable series, which also stars Tony-winning Hamilton alum Daveed Diggs.
TNT has thus far ordered only a pilot, written by Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) and to be directed by Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson.