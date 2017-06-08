NBA Finals
Ratings: NBA Finals Game 3 Up vs. 2016

ABC’s coverage of the Warriors’ 118-113 win over the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals on Wednesday night delivered 16 million total viewers and a 5.9 demo rating, up 17 and 14 percent from the fast nationals for last year’s Game 3 (which in Nielsen finals went on to post 16.5 mil and a 6.1).

Over on NBC, Little Big Shots (6.9 mil/1.1) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo. The Carmichael Show (3.8 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth from last week’s double-episode premiere.

Fox’s MasterChef (3.1 mil/0.9) and The F Word (2.4 mil/0.8) each slipped two tenths from their openers.

1 Comment
  1. Kevin Tran says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:56 AM

    How bad the Cleveland Cavaliers are right now? Remember what happened to them a decade ago.

    Reply
