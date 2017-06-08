Law & Order True Crime Sam Jaeger
TVLine Items: Parenthood Alum Joins L&O True Crime, Ranch Trailer and More

/

Parenthood vet Sam Jaeger can’t resist some good old-fashioned family drama.

The actor will co-star in producer Dick Wolf’s anthology series Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders as Detective Les Zoeller, our sister site Deadline reports.

The eight-episode inaugural installment focuses on Lyle (Miles Gaston Villanueva) and Erik Menendez (Gus Halper), siblings who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The cast also includes The Sopranos‘ Edie Falco (as defense attorney Leslie Abramson), ER‘s Anthony Edwards (as judge Stanley Weisberg) and Law & Order: Criminal Intent‘s Julianne Nicholson (as defense lawyer Jill Lansing).

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders premieres this fall on NBC.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix has released a trailer for the first half of The Ranch Season 2, premiering Friday, June 16:

* A limited series is in development about boy band mogul Lou Pearlman, who helped create Backstreet Boys and *NSync before being convicted in 2008 of conspiracy, money laundering and making false statements during a bankruptcy proceeding. No network is attached yet.

