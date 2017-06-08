Peak TV Treasure: Detroiters

Are you overwhelmed by how much television is available right now? Is life getting in the way of keeping up with the shows you wanna try out? We feel your tube-related pain. Here’s a handy feature that helps you locate the hidden gems in this era of #PeakTV.

DETROITERS

NETWORK | Comedy Central

CREATED BY | Sam Richardson, Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin and Joe Kelly

NUMBER OF EPISODES | 10

EPISODE LENGTH | 30 mins.

PREMISE | Richardson (Veep) and Robinson (Saturday Night Live) star as lifelong pals Sam and Tim, who run a low-level Detroit advertising agency together. They’re not exactly Don Drapers, though: They quickly cook up annoying jingles for cheesy local ads before knocking off early for a round of brews. (Their elderly secretary Sheila doesn’t help much, either. She’s kind of a party girl.) With Lorne Michaels on board as an executive producer, lots of SNL-ers pop up for cameos: Cecily Strong, Michael Che and Jason Sudeikis, playing a Chrysler executive who quickly wishes he never met Sam and Tim.

WORTH YOUR TIME IF YOU ENJOY… | Goofy buddy comedies with a hint of the surreal; SNL alumni talking about male genitalia; hysterically awful local commercials; cinematic odes to the Motor City.

YOU SHOULD PROBABLY ALSO KNOW… | Richardson and Robinson are real-life BFFs, and it comes across on-screen: They make a dynamite comedy duo, with both delivering huge laughs. (Veep fans already know how funny Richardson can be, and Robinson has a hilarious, angry edge to him.) The episodes are peppered with delightfully absurd touches, like when Sam accidentally falls into the world of male prostitution… and finds that he likes it. And the show’s endearing hometown pride shines through in every frame, with loving shots of the city’s architecture and culture, bucking the stereotype that Detroit is just a crime-infested hellscape. (They have classic car shows there, too, you know!)

IS IT COMING BACK? | Yep, Comedy Central renewed Detroiters for a second season, set to debut in 2018.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? | All ten Season 1 episodes are available to stream via the Comedy Central app.