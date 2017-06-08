15 Top Female Friendships on TV: Liars, OITNB Inmates and More We Love

You’ve all heard the term Peak TV — heck, we’ve got a whole column built around it — but today, we’d like to introduce you to a new term: Peak Friendship.
For with an unfathomable influx of new shows every year also comes a flood of fresh friendships to enjoy. So in honor of National Best Friend Day — a holiday that’s so real, we’re shocked the banks are still open — TVLine is shining a spotlight on 15 female friendships we’re really digging at the moment.
From longtime friendships forged on Orange Is the New Black and Pretty Little Liars to newer pairings from Insecure and The Mick, we’ve gathered a strong list of ladies who could tell each other anything. … Well, almost anything. (I mean, it still has be in the script.)
A few quick notes before we let these ‘ships set sail:
* To make things a little easier on ourselves, we ruled out relatives for this list, causing us to axe some of our favorites — including Great News‘ Katie and Carol, as well as Wynnona Earp‘s Wynnona and Waverly.
* For those same reasons, we’re only including current shows. Even the girls of Girls, which ended less than two months ago, are ineligible.
Browse our gallery of female friendships — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own favorite pairings below.
The picture you included for Younger isn’t Liza and Kelsey but Liza and Emily, the assistant prepared to take her down.
Wrong. If there’s one thing in this life I’m certain I can do, it’s identifying Hilary Duff in a photo. Here’s another shot for your reference. Emily is in the green bathing suit: https://medias.spotern.com/spots/w640/47416.jpg
It’s so refreshing to see a list celebrating good old fashioned friendship. Platonic relationships are such an important part of any show but they are rarely discussed. Everybody just wants to talk about “ships”, which I find so nasty and divisive. People constantly have ship wars and they aren’t so much celebrations as they are opportunities to fight with others.
A classic example of this is The 100 fanbase. The show is about survival and the most significant relationships are the friendships (Jasper/Monty, Bellamy/Clarke) over the years, Raven and Murphy’s growing friendship has acted as a device to reveal their own character developments also. The main focus of the show is, like I said, survival though.
Unfortunately, whenever I see posts about The 100, it’s always filled with comments about Bellarke and Clexa and people abusing others for not having the same ship. I have never seen a fanbase that is in constant competition with one another and these ships actually undermine the show, which is about so much more than that. You can’t even disagree with the actions of a character without people accusing you of being on some random ship.
I know that there are still proper fans who don’t ship and actually appreciate the show on a deep level, but they are often lost in a sea of ships.
So, thankyou for this beautiful list and please never do one on “ships” xoxo
I was about to feel aghast that there were so many wonderful friendships, when I actually read the article…. No Ann and Leslie? WHAT? OH HEL… oh only current tv shows, gotcha. Carry on. Nice list.