TVLine Items: Tiffani Thiessen's Netflix Gig, TCA Awards Host and More

Tiffani Thiessen might be hearing some familiar bells in her next TV series.

The former Saved by the Bell star has joined the cast of Netflix’s forthcoming high school-set multi-cam comedy Alexa & Katie, our sister site Deadline reports.

The show centers around lifelong best friends Alexa (Paris Berelc) and Katie (Isabel May), who are eagerly anticipating the start of their freshman year of high school. The pals confront a crisis that leaves them feeling like outsiders at a time when what seems to matter most is fitting in. Beverly Hills, 90210 and White Collar alumna Thiessen will play Alexa’s determined and protective mother.

* Kristin Chenoweth (American Gods, Pushing Daisies) will host the 33rd Annual TCA Awards, taking place Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

* Survivor’s Remorse will return for Season 4 on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10/9c on Starz.

* Pop will debut the comedy series Swedish Dicks, starring Peter Stormare (Prison Break) and comedian Johan Glans as mismatched detectives, on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 pm. Watch a trailer for the show, which also features recurring guest star Keanu Reeves:

