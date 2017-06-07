Jennifer Connelly to Star in Snowpiercer Series Adaptation at TNT

Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly has scored a primo seat alongside Hamilton‘s Daveed Diggs aboard Snowpiercer, TNT’s in-the-works series adaptation of the 2013 futuristic thriller.

Set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in this riveting television adaptation.

RELATEDClaws Review: TNT’s Sizzling Blend of Crime Drama and Dark Comedy Nails It

Connelly, whose previous TV work is pretty much limited to Fox’s short-lived Darren Star soap The Street, will play Melanie Cavill, a First Class passenger who works as the Voice of the Train — responsible for making the daily announcements over its PA system. Though many in her VIP position are dismissive of the lower class passengers, Melanie is curiously fascinated by them.

TNT has thus far ordered only a pilot, written by Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) and to be directed by Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson.

The news was first reported by Deadline.