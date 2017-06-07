Emmys 2017: Supporting Actor in a Drama — Our 6 Dream Nominees

John Lithgow is a shoo-in to score an Emmy nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his sublime work on Netflix’s The Crown, and the odds are good that he will actually win. But the five other slots are pretty much up for grabs, particularly with three of last year’s contenders (Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harrington and Peter Dinklage, and Bloodline‘s Ben Mendelsohn) out of the running.
TVLine’s Dream Emmy nominations to the rescue! We have very strong ideas about which thespians should occupy those five vacancies, so if you’re an Academy member — or just an invested bystander like us — we strongly urge you to consult our Supporting Actor (Drama) recommendations.
For the record, 2017 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 12-26, and unveiled on July 13. The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Stephen Colbert, airs Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS.
then weigh in with your own choices below.
Jeffrey Wright should get Emmy nominated. What about considerations for Homeland’s F. Murray Abraham and/or Mandy Patinkin?
As thrilled as I am to see The Leftovers getting so much love in these Dream Nominations, if there’s only room for one actor from that show in this category, it should absolutely go to Christopher Eccleston. While Scott Glenn undoubtedly did great work this season, Eccleston has been doing great work on the show for three years and deserves to be recognized before it’s over. (Ideally, *both* men would get nominations, but I’ll try not to get too greedy.)
Exactly what I was gonna type! Christopher Eccleston!
You know, if The Leftovers gets snubbed again, I will be so angry. Like I know that it’s one of the greatest shows of all time, whether it wins awards or not, but I would still be sad to see it fade away with zero acknowledgement.
Where is Sterling K Brown for This is us?! Sure the dad was good but Brown nailed anxiety and what it feels like to suffer from an attack during the episode Kevin left his Broadway debut to check on his brother. Brown makes me tear up at least once every damn episode! He needs more Emmy love!
He’s in their lead actor dream nominees, which is where he has been submitted.
I continually have not understood why Banks has been nominated over McKean. I’m hoping McKean does get nominated this year.
Ron Cephas Jones