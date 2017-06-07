Ed Sheeran Joins James Corden for Acoustic Carpool Karaoke — WATCH

Multi-platinum recording artist Ed Sheeran wasn’t satisfied just singing along to his stream of smash hits. On Tuesday’s Late Late Show, the “Castle On a Hill” singer provided acoustic accompaniment during his Carpool Karaoke with host James Corden.

The melodic, 13-minute drive featured many of Sheeran’s biggest crowd-pleasers, including “Shape of You” and “Sing,” the latter of which allowed Corden a chance to show off during its particularly wordy bridge. What set this particular Carpool sesh apart, however, was Sheeran’s choice to turn off the radio for a stripped down version of “Thinking Out Loud.”

The joyous segment also featured talk of two-time Carpool Karaoke passenger Justin Bieber joining Sheeran at a dive bar in Tokyo, prompting a sing-along of “Love Yourself.” The setlist also included One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” and a revise of the aforementioned “Castle On a Hill” that focused on L.A. traffic.

Sheeran’s Carpool Karaoke helped kick off Corden’s three-night stint in London — though this particular segment was filmed Stateside.

Watch (or, by all means, rewatch) Ed Sheeran’s Carpool Karaoke above, then grade it in the poll below.

