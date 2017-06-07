America's Got Talent: Watch Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Wow the Judges

This Tuesday on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, 29-year-old Mandy Harvey earned a Golden Buzzer from lead judge Simon Cowell, with her sweet, lilting performance of an original song.

Mandy, who has been Deaf since age 18, did so while feeling the tempo of the music through her stocking feet and after conversing with the judges through an interpreter, as seen in the clip above.

Having lost her hearing due to the deterioration of nerves stemming from a connective tissue disorder, Mandy, who has been singing since age 4, employs assorted means to keep her performances in pitch. She details her story and technique in video, before launching into “Try,” a song she wrote about electing to do more with her life than “give up.”

It’s all pretty beautiful, I gotta say.

Watch Mandy “Try” and succeed, then share your own reactions.