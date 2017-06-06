Misfits Remake From iZombie EP Lands Pilot Order at Freeform, Casts Leads

Freeform is betting on some Misfits for its next potential series.

The network has given a pilot order to an adaptation of the British cult fave superhero drama, from writer/producer Diane Ruggiero-Wright (iZombie, Veronica Mars), our sister site Deadline reports.

The project centers on a group of young offenders in a community-service program who develop supernatural powers after being hit by a mysterious electrical storm. The cast includes Ashleigh Lathrop (Sirens) as Alicia, a spoiled, vapid, middle-class party girl; Tre Hall (ABC’s upcoming Ten Days in the Valley) as Curtis, a talented and cocky football player with a promising career ahead of him; Jake Cannavale (Nurse Jackie) as Nathan, a con artist with a heavily inflated sense of his own attractiveness, intelligence and potential; and Allie MacDonald (Orphan Black) as Kelly, who is street-smart with a hair-trigger temper.

Ruggiero-Wright will serve as showrunner, should the remake go to series, with Fake Empire’s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage executive-producing alongside the original show’s creator Howard Overman.

The UK Misfits ran for five seasons on the E4 digital channel from 2009 to 2013.