Misfits Remake From iZombie EP Lands Pilot Order at Freeform, Casts Leads

Freeform is betting on some Misfits for its next potential series.
The network has given a pilot order to an adaptation of the British cult fave superhero drama, from writer/producer Diane Ruggiero-Wright (iZombie, Veronica Mars), our sister site Deadline reports.
The project centers on a group of young offenders in a community-service program who develop supernatural powers after being hit by a mysterious electrical storm. The cast includes Ashleigh Lathrop (Sirens) as Alicia, a spoiled, vapid, middle-class party girl; Tre Hall (ABC’s upcoming Ten Days in the Valley) as Curtis, a talented and cocky football player with a promising career ahead of him; Jake Cannavale (Nurse Jackie) as Nathan, a con artist with a heavily inflated sense of his own attractiveness, intelligence and potential; and Allie MacDonald (Orphan Black) as Kelly, who is street-smart with a hair-trigger temper.
Ruggiero-Wright will serve as showrunner, should the remake go to series, with Fake Empire’s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage executive-producing alongside the original show’s creator Howard Overman.
The UK Misfits ran for five seasons on the E4 digital channel from 2009 to 2013.
Interesting that Simon doesn’t seem to be included, considering what a huge role he played in the series. I guess that would suggest they don’t plan on following much of the original series storyline.
Deadline article mentions that only four of the five leads have been cast, though the article does not mention the details about the fifth character.
So no Simon then…
Simon probably will be a character, but he just hasn’t been cast yet. We will probably hear something about his casting in the next couple of weeks.
Simon will probably be a character, but he just hasn’t been cast yet. He will probably be cast within the next couple of weeks.
Non… Just No !
Seconded
Remakes don’t often have success. But Josh Schwartz is involved, so i’m optimistic. But Simon better be in this. He’s so important in the story.
Nope!…The Inbetweeners was beyond horrible! This won’t work either
Ehhhhhhh I’m pessimistic about this. It could potentially be okay but the original was so great, well the first two seasons were.
Why bother when you can watch the original, and always better UK version on Hulu? I loved the first 3 seasons, but when the cast pictured above came along I didn’t make it 2 episodes. The original characters and story are amazing, but I have no want or need to watch a remake.
If it’s on Freeform this has to have a different tone and feel to the original, no point copying and pasting or copying the first episode and deviating. The original could get away with the swearing, violence, sex and nudity on a mainstream channel. US tv can not. The Skins remake on MTV had to be bleeped every 5 minutes which breaks the flow of the show.
I have a feeling that the humour will be different since in the past British to American humour falls flat when translating it, likely it will lean on the dramatic side I think.
I will give it a go, I’m a lifetime fan of the Original but the only way I see this working is if it’s completely different and completely deviates from The Original but at the same time keeps it simple. I don’t want there to be an explanation for the storm giving them powers or a big conspiracy theory. In the original Misfits know one cared about why it happened.
Can’t decide if being on Freeform is good or bad. The original was pretty dark, don’t see how the network could capture that fully. Then again maybe this means they’ll be less likely to try and rip the original, giving it a unique identity.
This should be on Syfy not Freeform.Are they gonna be American?If so that changes quite a bit.
One big issue…the characters were weirdos on the show. These sound like pretty people with problems
What about iZombie Diane ?? But i freaking loved the Misfits…i am always cold about US versions of great UK tv shows..but the Office us was great after all..
Cool ! I’ll watch
Nope, will not work Americanized. Will not work at all. We don’t have anything like the ASBOs over here.
The script for this out there and the immediate problem is they can’t curse. its a bunch of “fricks” and replacement curse words. Takes the edge off the entire show
Can’t imagine Nathan without Robert Sheehan. He was just the best thing about this show